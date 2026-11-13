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Canada, Philippines conclude negotiations for free-trade agreement, aiming for 2027
By The Canadian Press,10 days ago
Prime Minister Mark Carney and his Philippine counterpart concluded talks for a free-trade agreement in Manila, with the deal expected to be formally signed next year. The news came on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit, which Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is hosting in Manila.