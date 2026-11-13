undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
BLAST Rivals Semifinals: Spirit vs MOUZ and FURIA vs Falcons Preview
By Competitive Scene,10 days ago
Falcons and MOUZ won the Friday, November 13 quarterfinals at BLAST Rivals 2026 Season 2 in Hong Kong and now meet the group winners, Spirit and FURIA, on Saturday, November 14. Spirit play MOUZ at 9:00 AM Paris time (3:00 AM ET), then FURIA play Falcons at 11:30 AM (5:30 AM ET). Both are best-of-three, and the grand final is best-of-five on Sunday, November 15. Scores come from HLTV.