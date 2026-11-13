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The Finals Update 12.3.0: Burning, Healing Emitter and Dome Shield Changes
By Games & Culture,5 days ago
Update 12.3.0 for The Finals is mostly a Medium patch. Dome Shield loses a third of its health, the Healing Emitter loses a quarter of its output and Shockwave takes three seconds longer to come back. The TGM26 event ahead of The Grand Major (November 27 to 29 in Stockholm) goes live in the same post, with Pick’em, team bundles and an Event Pass.