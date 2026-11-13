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Wichita airport provides update as nationwide ground stop continues
By Brianna Stucky,10 days ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop at approximately 3:15 p.m. Friday. The ground stop affects all airports in the U.S., including Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT). The ground stop remains in effect until further notice. Aircraft currently in flight will continue...
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