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Sheriffs Across Massachusetts Have Requested $241 Million to Repair and Renovate Their Jails
By Associated Press,11 days ago
Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux is seeking $27 million in state funding to renovate the Dartmouth House of Correction, so he can close the 148-year-old Ash Street Jail. But Heroux is facing competition from sheriffs across Massachusetts. They’re all seeking a share of limited state funding for major repairs and renovations at their facilities.
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