undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Rundown: Another sudden Johnson administration departure
By Bianca Cseke,11 days ago
Good afternoon! It’s Friday the 13th, and my black cat is displeased he didn’t get an extra-early breakfast to celebrate. Here’s what you need to know today. As Fran Spielman reports for the Chicago Sun-Times, Ashlee Gabrysch’s departure sent shock waves through City Hall and beyond, coming in the middle of a budget stalemate after just three months in the role. The move could trigger another drop in Chicago’s already shaky bond rating and scare investors away from the city’s bonds.
1