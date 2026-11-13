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Fivetran Finds 39% of Companies Spend at Least 25% of AI Budgets Fixing Data Problems
By Editorial Calendar,10 days ago
New Fivetran research finds companies losing at least 25% of AI spending to avoidable work are 5x as likely to report significant project delays. OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 13, 2026 — Fivetran has released The AI tax: The hidden cost when AI isn’t connected to your data, a new report that found nearly 4 in 10 companies (39%) spend at least a quarter of their AI budget addressing data problems, including fixing data quality issues, rebuilding integrations and reprocessing data. The findings reveal how this hidden cost, termed the “AI tax,” is diverting technical resources, delaying AI initiatives and limiting returns on AI investments. The research is based on a survey of 500 senior IT, data and AI leaders across the United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific.