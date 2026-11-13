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Hungarian authorities recover $19.5 million in cash during investigation into Orbán-era minister
By JUSTIN SPIKE - Associated Press,11 days ago
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian authorities said Friday that they'd recovered about $19.5 million in hidden cash, some of which they found buried underground, as part of an investigation into an ex-minister who served under former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. The National Asset Recovery and Protection Office said...