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Council Approves Donation to Buccaneer Foundation
By Terry Rogers,10 days ago
Milford City Council approved a donation of $5,000 to the Buccaneer Educational Foundation. The foundation provides support to classrooms and students in Milford School District. “The Buccaneer Educational Foundation, which is Milford School District’s only and first academic foundation to benefit directly the schools, classrooms, teachers, and students of the...