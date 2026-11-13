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Brazil investigates strife between Israeli tourists and pro-Palestine residents
By ELÉONORE HUGHES - Associated Press,10 days ago
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Arguments between Israeli tourists and pro-Palestinian residents over a historic colonial house and a viral report of sexual harassment in Brazil’s Bahia state have snowballed into a controversy entangling local, state and federal authorities. Police are investigating the latest incidents, which represent an...