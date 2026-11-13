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Spotfire 15.1 Brings AI Into the Flow of Industrial Investigations
11 days ago
The latest Spotfire innovation release introduces Ask Spotfire, reusable Skills, specialized Insight Agents, and MCP connectivity to accelerate interactive analysis, with expanded workflows for semiconductor and upstream energy analytics. FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 13, 2026 — Spotfire has announced the availability of Spotfire 15.1, the latest innovation release of the...