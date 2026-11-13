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Fieldy 3: The Little Device That Gives Me a Big Advantage in Business and Everyday Life
By P. Annette Hagedorn,11 days ago
Fieldy 3: The Little Device That Gives Me a Big Advantage in Business and Everyday Life. In today's professional world, women have made tremendous strides in industries once considered predominantly male territory. Yet earning a seat at the table is only part of the challenge. Being heard, respected, and having your knowledge and professional judgment taken seriously can be an entirely different matter.