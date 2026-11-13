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Savannah reverend, civil rights activist honored in intersection dedication
By Laethon Bumgardner,10 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia state Rep. Carl Gilliard hosted the event Friday honoring Rev. Dr. Bennie R. Mitchell Jr. During the 2025 legislative session, Gilliard sponsored House Resolution 811. The resolution dedicates the intersection of SR 25 and Dean Forest Road in front of the Savannah Port Authority as the Rev. Dr. Bennie R. Mitchell Jr. Intesection.
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