undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The To Do List, Week of November 13, 2026
8 days ago
Happy Friday the 13 to all who observe! Spooky season may be over, but can anyone resist an invitation to spending an evening with a classic slasher film?. Okay, I admit I can 100% pass on the Voorhees franchise, which leads me to my first recommendation: Why not catch a cozy movie at one of our local or local-ish movie theaters? The Angelika NOT A POP-UP is showing Shop Around the Corner, which was the inspiration for You’ve Got Mail!