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Rosalía’s Angelic White Gown Leads a Wave of Romantic, Ethereal Looks at the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,11 days ago
White, tulle and corsetry ruled the Las Vegas red carpet — and no one carried the theme further than the night’s biggest winner. The 27th annual Latin Grammy Awards took over the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, November 12, and the red carpet told its story in a single color. White emerged as the standout shade of the night, worn as romantic, ethereal, flowing gowns by Rosalía, Karol G, Anitta and Mon Laferte, in looks built on draping, sheer elements and intricate detailing. At the front of that wave stood Rosalía, who arrived in an angelic white couture gown that extended the celestial world of her album LUX onto the carpet — and then went inside and won five awards, including Album of the Year.