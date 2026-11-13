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Five Virginia members of Congress demand state regulators deny Dominion-NextEra merger
By Shannon Heckt, Virginia Mercury,7 days ago
Five sitting members of Congress representing most of Northern and Eastern Virginia wrote to the State Corporation Commission that, concerning the proposed $67 billion Dominion Energy and NextEra Energy merger, “we do not believe the merger is in the public interest.”. Democratic U.S. Reps. Don Beyer, Jennifer McClellan, Suhas...