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The Final Hours of Lil Mister: No Lackin, Chicago Drill and the 2019 Killing of Antwon Fields
By Editorial,10 days ago
On a Friday evening in March 2019, a Chicago rapper whose voice helped define the first wave of drill was shot in Englewood. Antwon Fields, known to fans as Lil Mister or Lil Woppa, had spent years building a name through raw neighborhood videos, collaborations and the kind of music that traveled farther than its budget. By the following day, the artist behind “No Lackin” was dead, and another piece of the scene’s early history had been lost.
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