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Passengers stuck at Cleveland Hopkins Airport for hours during nationwide ground stop
By Brian Koster,10 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Hopkins Airport released a statement after the FAA announced the lifting of a nationwide ground stop on all flights that occurred Friday afternoon, due to communication issues. Hundreds of passengers have been stranded at Hopkins Airport since stoppage that was issued about 4:00 p.m. it...
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