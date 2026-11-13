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BREAKING NEWS: FAA orders nationwide ground stop, affecting flights across U.S. and Cape Cod region
11 days ago
HYANNIS – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon, November 13, halting departing flights at airports across the United States because of widespread air traffic control communication problems. The order affects airports nationwide, including Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Hyannis, Nantucket Memorial Airport and...