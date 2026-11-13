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Bill Miller IV: “They’re Not Printing More Bitcoin”
By Patrick Green,10 days ago
Bill Miller IV, Chairman and CIO of Miller Value Partners, joins Grace Remington and Sean Hagan on BMTV to explain why he is still bullish on Bitcoin with sentiment near FTX-era lows. He points out that Bitcoin went from 63K to 87K and back to 68K in a matter of months, and argues that volatility is the price of owning great-performing assets. Using the gold analogy, he lays out why Bitcoin’s addressable value is far above its current market cap, and why a supply growing at 80 basis points a year makes it more scarce than gold.