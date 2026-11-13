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Banko Brown's Family Settles for $5M Over Fatal Walgreens Guard Shooting
By Nina Singh-Hudson,10 days ago
The family of Banko Brown, the 24-year-old trans man shot and killed outside a Market Street Walgreens in 2023, will receive $5 million from the security guard who shot him and the guard's employer, according to a motion filed in San Francisco Superior Court on Thursday, November 12, 2026. The settlement resolves claims against the guard, Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, and his employer, Kingdom Group Protective Services, while claims against Walgreens, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Allied Universal Security Services remain unresolved. The wrongful-death case had sought at least $25 million in damages and helped push the city to rewrite its rules on armed security guards.
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