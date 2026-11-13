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3rd Annual Food and Wine Classic Opens in Charleston
10 days ago
Far be it from me to not look for any excuse to return to Charleston. I arrived on Friday for (officially) day 2 of the third annual Food & Wine Classic in Charleston. Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure and Southern Living host it, with Explore Charleston presenting. It feels like a friendly downtown takeover, with events spread across some of the Lowcountry’s most beautiful venues, and restaurants.