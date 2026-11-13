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Asheville Regional Airport Celebrates Lexie Farmer’s Achievement of Prestigious Accredited Airport Executive Designation
9 days ago
Asheville Regional Airport Celebrates Lexie Farmer’s Achievement of Prestigious Accredited Airport Executive Designation. Fletcher, N.C. – Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority (GARAA) is proud to announce that Alexandra “Lexie” Farmer, A.A.E., ACE, Chief Operations Officer (COO) of the Asheville Regional Airport (AVL), has earned the prestigious Accredited Airport Executive (A.A.E.) designation from the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE).
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