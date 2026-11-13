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Painesville Schools officials discuss levy passage, financial plan
By Bryson Durstbdurst@news-herald.com,3 days ago
At their first School Board meeting since the passage of an earned income tax levy earlier this month, Painesville School District officials remarked on the work that went into passing that levy and discussed upcoming financial steps. As part of those discussions, the board unanimously approved a precaution written plan...
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