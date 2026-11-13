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Trenton’s Kara Fedea inks NLI to play softball at Saginaw Valley State University
By Alexander Mulleramuller@medianewsgroup.com,10 days ago
Earlier this week, Trenton High School senior student-athlete Kara Fedea finalized her decision to continue her academic and softball-playing career at Saginaw Valley State University next school year. A soon-to-be four-year varsity athlete, Fedea has helped fill the left side of the infield for the Trenton softball program each of...