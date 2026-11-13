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Clemson University honors the generosity and legacy of Jane S. Doerler and F. Wayne Ouzts ’61
By Carly Copeland,11 days ago
On November 13, 2026, the historic grounds of Fort Hill served as the backdrop for an enduring Clemson tradition as custom bronze leaves were formally dedicated beneath the branches of the Second Century Oak. The ceremony celebrated the induction of Jane S. Doerler and Francis Wayne Ouzts ’61 into the Fort Hill Legacy Society, enshrining their extraordinary generosity on the very site where Clemson’s inaugural Board of Trustees first convened to discuss Thomas Green and Anna Calhoun Clemson’s bequest.