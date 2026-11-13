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As scrutiny grows, New York fraternity makes the case for Greek life and accountability
By Hunter Caparelli,11 days ago
Recent controversies involving fraternities have renewed questions about Greek life on college campuses, from student safety to the responsibilities of universities and national organizations. But fraternity members say those organizations can offer much more than a social scene, providing opportunities for leadership, philanthropy and lifelong friendships. For some college students,...