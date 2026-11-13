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Ronaldo's former team-mate gives his testimony in an interview with Kooora: the retirement controversy, the Euro final tears and what the public does not know about the legend
By Loai Mohamed,10 days ago
Ronaldo's respect within the national team is beyond doubt: Portugal will remain indebted to him forever. Cristiano wished to bid farewell to the fans from the pitch: I don't think he will coach Portugal in the future. Ronaldo is not arrogant: this is the hidden side of his personality. A...