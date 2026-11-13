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The Next Best Picture Podcast – Interviews With The Star, Filmmaker, And Casting Directors Of “Being Heumann”
By Matt Neglia,10 days ago
“Being Heumann” is a 2026 American biographical drama film directed by Sian Heder, adapted from Judith Heumann’s memoir “Being Heumann: An Unrepentant Memoir of a Disability Rights Activist.” It stars Ruth Madeley as disability rights activist Judith Heumann and Mark Ruffalo as Joseph A. Califano Jr., the U.S. Secretary of Health, Education, and Welfare, who opposed the movement led by Heumann to secure federal civil rights protections for people with disabilities. The film had its world premiere as the opening film of the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival, where it received positive reviews from critics. Madeley, Heder, and casting directors Adam Caldwell and Bernie Telsey were all kind enough to spend some time speaking with us about their work and experiences making the film. You can watch or listen below to Ema Sasic’s interview with Madeley, Nadia Dalimonte’s interview with Heder, and Dan Bayer’s interview with Caldwell and Telsey. Please be sure to check out the film, which is now available to stream on Apple TV. Thank you, and enjoy!