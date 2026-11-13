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Celebration of Somali culture and heritage: Ifrah F. Ahmed shares SOOMAALIYA in Maine
By Elias Taye,10 days ago
On October 2, Portland welcomed chef, writer, and artist Ifrah F. Ahmed for a vibrant evening centered on Somali cuisine, storytelling, and community. Hosted by Coffee By Design in partnership with the Community Organizing Alliance as part of the Midnimo: Unity celebration, the event marked the release of Ahmed’s debut cookbook, SOOMAALIYA.
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