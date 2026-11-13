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Ruth Ann McKelvy
10 days ago
It is with profound sorrow that we announce the death of Ruth Ann McKelvy, who was called home to the Lord, surrounded by the love of those who will forever cherish her. Ruth Ann lived a life grounded in faith, family, and devotion. She shared 70 years of marriage with her beloved husband, James K. (Mac) McKelvy, building a life together that included 16 years as successful business owners in Kearny, Arizona.