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Congratulations to JaceRyan Arrellin, Ashford memorial winner
10 days ago
It is with great pride that we recognize JaceRyan Arrellin as the first recipient of the Kevin Ashford Memorial Award, presented by the CCYS Punchers Football Organization. This award was established to honor a young athlete who exemplifies high integrity, outstanding sportsmanship, and good character. JaceRyan has distinguished himself through his positive attitude, respect for others, self-discipline, and his willingness to encourage and support his teammates both on and off the field. His actions demonstrate the values that this award was created to celebrate.