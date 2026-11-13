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Germany player ratings vs Serbia: Florian Wirtz and Brajan Gruda shine in dominant Nations League victory
By Khaled Mahmoud,10 days ago
Germany produced a tactical masterclass in Belgrade, strangling the game through an extraordinary 80% possession share. The tone was set within three minutes when Srdjan Babic inadvertently turned the ball into his own net. Germany's relentless positional play forced Serbia into a deep block, and the pressure told again in the 14th minute when Wirtz doubled the advantage. Despite the hosts' attempts to disrupt the rhythm, Germany remained patient, moving the ball through 502 total passes to exhaust the Serbian defensive lines.