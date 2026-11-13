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URWERK UR-101 Green Mamba gives its wandering-hour watch an emerald makeover
By Gaurav Sood,11 days ago
Most watches ask you to read time at a glance, but URWERK prefers to make you follow the process. Its wandering-hours display replaces familiar hands with moving hour satellites that travel across a curved minute track, turning an everyday function into a mechanical performance. First introduced with the brand’s early creations, the concept returns in a striking new guise with the URWERK UR-101 Green Mamba.