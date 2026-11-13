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Green Bay Packers News: Can the Packers execute the blueprint to beat the Vikings?
By Zach Rapport,9 days ago
Green Bay has several ways to turn the tables on Minnesota’s aggressive nature. The Minnesota Vikings have built a truly special defense. They’re extremely disruptive and not particularly interested in letting opposing quarterbacks get comfortable. Mastermind DC Brian Flores has taken the concept of an aggressive defense to a new level, blitzing on 75.3% of defensive plays this season. The idea is to create confusion, force errors, and keep down-and-distances unfavorable for offenses. And to date, it’s working.