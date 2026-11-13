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By the Numbers: Is the Packers’ offense sustainable?
By Dusty Evely,10 days ago
Digging into the numbers to see if the Packers offense is sustainable. As I tend to do every week, I found myself talking about the Green Bay Packers a lot this week. Some of that was just muttering to myself in the hallway of my house, but sometimes I was talking to real, live people and sometimes those conversations were recorded. One question that keeps coming up has been this: is the Packers offense sustainable?