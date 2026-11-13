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The Packers’ Defense Is Living on Takeaways
By Rich Madrid,10 days ago
Halfaway through the season, the Packers defense already has more takeaways than last season combined. Nine games into 2026, the Green Bay Packers’ defense has 19 takeaways: 13 interceptions and 6 fumble recoveries. Last season, they had 14 in 17 games. Sunday’s 45-27 win in Foxborough made it six straight games with multiple takeaways. Green Bay took the ball away four times and turned those turnovers into 21 points.