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Packers Injury Report: Green Bay rules out 4 vs. Vikings
By Justis Mosqueda,11 days ago
Center Sean Rhyan is among four who won’t play for the Packers on Sunday. The Green Bay Packers have officially ruled out four players on Friday: running back Josh Jacobs (finger), edge defender Micah Parsons (knee/illness-PUP), center Sean Rhyan (ankle) and tight end Josh Whyle. Of those three players, only Jacobs played against the New England Patriots last week, and he did not finish the game. Yesterday, head coach Matt LaFleur stated that Jacobs had yet to have surgery on his fractured ring finger, but that it would be coming in the near future.