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Converse Announces Greenway Trail Event
By Drew Archer,7 days ago
The City of Converse announced a Greenway Trail event in a Facebook post. The opening is part of a longer effort to link the city’s parks with a Greenway Trail. The San Antonio Express-News reported that Converse’s 2015 recreation vision master plan set out to develop a greenway system connecting city parks. In January 2017, City Council authorized staff to seek a grant for an earlier trail link between Converse City Park and North Park—a past step in the project’s development, separate from today’s Phase II.
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