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Clermont Council Advances $12M Pickleball Hub, One Member Balks at 30-Year Deal
By Ashley Johnson,11 days ago
Clermont City Council members voted 4-1 to keep negotiating with an Orlando sports company over a $12 million recreation complex that would transform the city's Arts and Recreation Center site near U.S. 27, replacing its outdoor pickleball courts with covered ones and adding a sports bar, padel courts and a two-story entertainment venue. The vote does not finalize a deal, but it directs city staff to continue hashing out terms with Vasant Sports LLC for the proposed $12 million recreation complex.