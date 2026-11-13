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YANA Program: Bringing Comfort and Connection to Seniors in Boulder City
9 days ago
For many, the holiday season is filled with bustling family gatherings and festive cheer. However, for senior citizens in our community, this time of year can often feel quiet and isolating. Whether they live far away from loved ones, are navigating health challenges, or are simply homebound during the winter months, no one in Boulder City should have to spend the season feeling forgotten.
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