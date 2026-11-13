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Knox County Grand Jury indicts Frankfort teen in paddleboarder's 2025 killing
By Maine Public,11 days ago
A Knox County Grand Jury has indicted a Frankfort teenager on a murder charge in connection with the death of a paddleboarder in July of 2025. Deven Young, now 19 years old, was charged with the intentional, knowing or depraved indifference murder of 48-year-old Sunshine "Sunny" Stewart while she was paddleboarding on Crawford Pond in Union on July 2, 2025.