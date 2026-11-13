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Mauricio Pochettino Is Headed to Manchester United: Is He Walking Into a Trap?
By Old Prof,11 days ago
Sometimes a coaching change looks like the answer to a club’s problems. Other times, it simply gives a familiar problem a new face. Mauricio Pochettino is leaving the United States men’s national team to take over at Manchester United, just three months after signing a contract extension that was supposed to keep him in the job through 2030. He’ll finish the Americans’ November matches against Haiti before heading to England, where a struggling Manchester United side will be waiting.