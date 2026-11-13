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WA colleges deliver strong return on investment, but career guidance falls short, report finds
By LUKE DUECY,11 days ago
Washington is doing a good job making college affordable, but a new report finds universities aren’t doing enough to help students turn their degrees into successful careers. The nonprofit Strada, which focuses on connecting education with economic opportunity, gives Washington a 73% positive return-on-investment rating for higher education. The...
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