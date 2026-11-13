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Ground stop lifted as hundreds of flights canceled at SEA; officials cite ‘major engineering defect’
By JULIA DALLAS,10 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has lifted a nationwide ground stop, the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) confirmed around 5:30 p.m. Friday via X. U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin said there was a “major engineering defect,” according to The Associated Press. He explained that introducing new technology...