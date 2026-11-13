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Eagles Releasing Fred Johnson
By Kevin Kinkead,10 days ago
Johnson had been a serviceable backup right tackle for a couple of seasons, and won Super Bowl 59 with the Birds. With this season being a lost one, and Lane Johnson retiring unexpectedly, the Eagles have turned to Markel Bell as their right tackle of the future, or at least current moment. So Johnson departs as Howie Roseman deconstructs the lineup before building it back up again.