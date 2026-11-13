undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Burrow ‘HAS TO PUT ON AN MVP PERFORMANCE’ vs. Steelers, Will the Falcons upset the Chiefs? | FTF
11 days ago
Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes, and Greg Jennings discuss the likelihood of Joe Burrow playing like a MVP against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and if the Kansas City Chiefs are on upset alert vs. the Atlanta Falcons. Nick also makes his picks for Week 10, including the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, and Los Angeles Chargers.