undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Exclusive – Feds Arrest 5 Sex Offenders in California ‘Violation Sweep’
By John Binder,10 days ago
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents have arrested five sex offenders in California as part of a “290 violation sweep,” Breitbart News has learned. On October 23, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s HSI Human Trafficking Group and Missing Child Recovery Unit arrested the sex offenders in Hemet, California. The arrests were a partnership with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the California State Probation Department, and the Hemet Police Department.