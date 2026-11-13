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JFK, LGA Airports impacted by FAA ground stop of all flights across U.S. due to unknown communication issue
By Shane O'Brien,10 days ago
Citing extraordinary circumstances, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a nationwide ground stop of all departing flights in the United States “for reasons of safety,” including all flights at JFK and LaGuardia Airports. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a post on social media that the agency...