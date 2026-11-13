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Man arrested on a misdemeanor charge after ex-girlfriend found him in her apartment (Police Blotter, Oct. 25-Nov. 7)
By Drew Penner,11 days ago
A driver reported she was followed by two men at Bicknell Road at 8:27am. A driver reportedly hit two vehicles and a stop sign at Kennedy and Top Of The Hill roads at 10:13am. A caller reported someone trying to access her garage at 3 am and one of her bikes was stolen on Wraight Avenue at 12:20pm.
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